SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in VeriSign by 34.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $94,744,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in VeriSign by 14,882,766.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,743,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 45.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,777 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total transaction of $140,505.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,440.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $205.81. 3,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,215. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

