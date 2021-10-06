SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,911 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Unilever by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Unilever by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 76,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,461. The firm has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

