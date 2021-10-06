SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Down to $5.89

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.67. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SGOCO Group by 509.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SGOCO Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

