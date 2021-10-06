SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 28.8% in September

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SGSOY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get SGS alerts:

Shares of SGS stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,272. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. SGS has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.