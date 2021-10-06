Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 1,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 165,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $839.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of ($4.23) million during the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 2,829 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $73,978.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,464 shares of company stock valued at $491,149. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.