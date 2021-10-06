Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 650 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after buying an additional 317,554 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

POR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,536. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.