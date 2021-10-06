Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 26.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 11.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 11.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.08. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,382. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.51 and a 200 day moving average of $205.98. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

