Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 790 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Xencor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 69,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of XNCR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. Analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.