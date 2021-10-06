Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 920 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at $646,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Green Plains by 27.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Green Plains by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

