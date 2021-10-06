Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $70.38. 5,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,256. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.30. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

