Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,270 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 261.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 476,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 344,936 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 209,943 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,579. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

