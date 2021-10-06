Shelton Capital Management Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,413. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.