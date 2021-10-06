Shelton Capital Management Has $296,000 Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.30. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $119.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

