Shelton Capital Management Has $409,000 Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

