Shelton Capital Management Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after buying an additional 78,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,316. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

