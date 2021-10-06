Shelton Capital Management Invests $313,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 201.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 7,699,900.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 76,999 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 184.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $71.62. 20,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,532. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

