Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,567 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 85,714 shares in the last quarter.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. 60,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

