Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.70. 2,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,525. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

