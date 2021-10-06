ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 740,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ShiftPixy stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 450,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,753. ShiftPixy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 2,781.09% and a negative net margin of 305.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ShiftPixy by 388.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 56,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

