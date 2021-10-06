Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 34.0% in September

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SSDOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 32,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average is $70.49.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shiseido will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.