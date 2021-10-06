Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Expands By 38.2%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,700 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 738,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,402.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

SKUFF remained flat at $$24.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

