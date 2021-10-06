Short Interest in Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) Increases By 26.8%

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BODY shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Beachbody in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BODY opened at 5.49 on Wednesday. Beachbody has a 12-month low of 5.31 and a 12-month high of 18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 7.40.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 223.11 million during the quarter.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.