Short Interest in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Grows By 46.2%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 287,788 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 82.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 194,930 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth $626,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYSI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 691,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,723. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.87.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

