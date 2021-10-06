Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Expands By 23.5%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 980,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 40,071 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.69.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.