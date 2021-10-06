Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Declines By 34.1%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CASI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 101,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,540. The firm has a market cap of $162.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.19. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

