Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Rises By 22.0%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 69,997 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 77,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

CPIX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285,000.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.08%.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

