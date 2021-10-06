Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Rises By 24.4%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $152,558.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 21,823 shares of company stock valued at $228,202 over the last three months.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 46.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period.

DEX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,035. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.