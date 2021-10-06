Short Interest in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Expands By 48.3%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,900 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 479,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVNO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical by 1,326.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded enVVeno Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NVNO stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,644. enVVeno Medical has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.