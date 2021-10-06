Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Grows By 21.4%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,842,900 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,517,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,746,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
INTV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 2,020,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Integrated Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.51.
Integrated Ventures Company Profile
