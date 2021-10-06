Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Grows By 21.4%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,842,900 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,517,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,746,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

INTV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 2,020,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Integrated Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.51.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA.

