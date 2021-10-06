Short Interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Increases By 24.3%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LITB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,154. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $171.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.