Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Decreases By 29.1%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONOY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. 23,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.23. MonotaRO has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

