Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Grows By 37.3%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $7,738,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $6,386,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,810,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,385,000.

NVSA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 8,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,943. New Vista Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

