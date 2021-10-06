Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Grows By 42.8%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the August 31st total of 526,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 278.1 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group stock remained flat at $$0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

