Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Grows By 42.8%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the August 31st total of 526,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 278.1 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group stock remained flat at $$0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.
About Nexteer Automotive Group
