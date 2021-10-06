Short Interest in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Expands By 27.1%

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $25,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 49,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $571,041.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 139,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,713. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICK. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,385,000 after buying an additional 88,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:NICK opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a current ratio of 17.28. Nicholas Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.