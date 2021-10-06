Short Interest in Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Drops By 20.5%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MIMZF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Nighthawk Gold has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.17.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile
