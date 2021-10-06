Short Interest in Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Drops By 20.5%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIMZF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Nighthawk Gold has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.17.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on October 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.