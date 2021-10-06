Short Interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Expands By 43.8%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PED traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 5,733,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,445. The company has a market capitalization of $129.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.08. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.50.

In other news, Director Ivar Siem sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 128,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $157,749.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 327,378 shares of company stock worth $439,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

