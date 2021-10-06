Short Interest in Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Declines By 25.0%

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PXFG remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. Phoenix Footwear Group has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
About Phoenix Footwear Group
