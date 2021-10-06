Short Interest in Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Declines By 25.0%

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXFG remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. Phoenix Footwear Group has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

About Phoenix Footwear Group

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing and sale of women’s footwear. It operates under the Trotters, Bueno and SoftWalk brands, which are sold through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

