Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Decreases By 29.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,020,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 29,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,914,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 144,602,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,983,500. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 170,722 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $503,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,896,000 after buying an additional 399,670 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

