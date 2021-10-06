Short Interest in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Grows By 33.1%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 856,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $79,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,817 shares of company stock worth $1,220,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 137,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.