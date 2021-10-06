Short Interest in Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Declines By 19.5%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.6 days.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

OTCMKTS RHUHF remained flat at $$32.50 during trading on Wednesday. 5,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.