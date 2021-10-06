Short Interest in StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Declines By 34.1%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

StageZero Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,022. StageZero Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.