Short Interest in StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Declines By 34.1%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

StageZero Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,022. StageZero Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

