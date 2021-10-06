Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Declines By 26.9%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 5.82%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.