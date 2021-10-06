Short Interest in Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Drops By 19.7%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,900 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 582,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.7 days.

OTCMKTS TWMIF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC assumed coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.81.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

