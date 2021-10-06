Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Drops By 29.2%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 239,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in U.S. Energy by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

USEG opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

