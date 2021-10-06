Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Drops By 25.7%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,960,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ZNOG opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

