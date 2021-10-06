Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SIEGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of SIEGY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 112,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,778. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.