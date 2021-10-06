Siemens Energy’s (SMEGF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMEGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Energy has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMEGF traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. 1,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

