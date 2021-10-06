Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,200 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 577,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 431,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGHT. Citigroup started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

