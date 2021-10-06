Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €56.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.00 ($58.82).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.