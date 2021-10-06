Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.36% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,200,000 after acquiring an additional 185,257 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 77,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.
Silgan Company Profile
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
