Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,200,000 after acquiring an additional 185,257 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 77,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

